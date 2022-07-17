Haven't Received TS Deo's Resignation: Bhupesh Baghel Says 'ready To Sit & Discuss Matter'

A day after TS Singh Deo resigned as Panchyati Raj Minister of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asserted that there is "absolute coordination" between them and that the issue can be discussed by sitting together.

TS Singh Deo, who was locked in a turf battle with CM Baghel, resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the Chhattisgarh government.

Speaking to reporters about Deo's his resignation, Baghel said he has not received any letter from him but is ready to resolve the issue.

"I got to know about the resignation from the media. There's absolute coordination between us, and whatever is the issue, it can be discussed by sitting together... So far I haven't received the letter. When I receive it, will look into it," the CM said on Sunday.

In his letter to Baghel, Deo had expressed displeasure that no houses were built for eight lakh people in the state under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana due to non-disbursement of funds. He also raised complaints about the Mukhyamantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana.

TS Singh Deo quits portfolio amid feud with CM Baghel

The senior Congress leader decided to disassociate from the Panchayat and Rural Development Ministry on Friday night. However, he will remain the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Commercial Tax (GST), and Twenty Point Implementation departments.

TS Singh Deo, who represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region, is known as the political rival of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the state Congress.

Following his resignation, BJP leader Raman Singh said that soon, the political situation in Chhattisgarh will develop much like what happened in Maharashtra where the MVA government was brought down by the rebel leaders.

The political development in Chhattisgarh comes a year ahead of the Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled state. In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the Congress has 71 MLAs, BJP 14, while the JCC (J) and BSP have three and two members, respectively.

(With agency inputs)