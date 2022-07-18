After resigning on Saturday, Congress leader TS Singh Deo clarified that he is still a member of the grand old party and has just resigned as Panchayat and Rural Development minister. The Chhattisgarh minister further added that he could feel that he is unable to deliver and work according to the public and hence chose to vacate the aforesaid portfolios. It is important to mention here that TS Singh Deo continues to be the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation and Commercial Tax (GST) departments.

TS Singh Deo, while speaking to ANI, on his resignation said, "I had started to feel that I couldn't work according to public. So I decided to resign & I wrote to CM regarding this. I've not resigned from the party, I've just stepped down from my post."

TS Singh Deo's resignation

Just a year before the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, TS Singh Deo resigned from the position of Panchayat and Rural Development minister on Saturday. Deo gave several reasons for his resignation in a four-page letter to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, claiming that the "current scenario" prevented him from achieving the department's goals in accordance with the Jan Ghoshna Patra's (the election manifesto's) vision. He claimed that despite his repeated pleas, money for the PM Awas Yojna was not approved, making it impossible to build homes for eight lakh people in the state.

Under the Mukhyamantri Samagra Gramin Vikas Yojna, a committee of secretaries headed by the Chief Secretary was constituted against the standard protocol for granting final approval to works. The discretion to approve works of any department lies with the concerned minister, he added. Notably, the sudden development is thought to be the result of a long-standing political feud between CM Baghel and Deo, who had previously attempted to project him as the chief minister.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singhdeo resigns from the post of state's Panchayat & Rural Development Minister pic.twitter.com/eG7oiIocMl — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

CM Baghel on Deo's resignation

Speaking to reporters about TS Singh Deo's resignation, CM Baghel said he has not received any letter from him but is ready to resolve the issue. "I got to know about the resignation from the media. There's absolute coordination between us, and whatever is the issue, it can be discussed by sitting together... So far I haven't received the letter. When I receive it, will look into it," the CM said on Sunday.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the Congress has 71 MLAs, BJP 14, while the JCC (J) and BSP have three and two members, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)