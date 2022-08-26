HC Allows Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar To Resume 'padayatra'

Two days after police stopped Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra', the High Court on Thursday allowed him to go ahead with the march.

The BJP had moved court challenging a notice issued by the Warangal Commissionerate police on Tuesday to stop the 'padayatra' in Jangaon district, apprehending a law and order problem.

Police took Kumar into custody on Tuesday during a protest in Pamnoor, where he was camping as part of his 'padayatra', and shifted him to his residence in Karimnagar.

Welcoming the court order, the BJP said Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in Lok Sabha, would resume the 'padayatra' immediately.

The third phase of Kumar's 'padayatra' began on August 2 and is scheduled to conclude on August 27.

BJP national president J P Nadda will attend a public meeting at the end of the third phase of the 'padayatra'.

