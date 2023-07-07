HC Cites 'Savarkar' While Refusing To Stay Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Modi Surname Case

Gujarat High Court Justice Hemant Prachchhak on Friday observed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has "several FIRs registered against him for making irresponsible statements" while dismissing his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Justice Prachchhak noted that Rahul Gandhi was already facing 10 criminal cases across India and specifically mentioned the event that took place at Cambridge University where Rahul Gandhi made statements on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) was trying to stay the conviction on absolutely non-existent grounds. It is a well-settled principle of law that staying of conviction is not a rule, but an exception, resorted only in rare cases. Disqualification is not only limited to MP, MLAs. Moreover, as many as 10 criminal cases are pending against the applicant," the HC said.

"After this complaint, another complaint was filed in a court in Pune by the grandson of Veer Savarkar for Rahul Gandhi's defamatory utterance against Veer Savarkar at Cambridge. Another complaint against him was filed in the concerned court of Lucknow," it added.

'Being done to target Rahul Gandhi,' claims Congress

Unhappy with the High Court's verdict, Congress leader Jagdish Thakor told Republic, "There have been several statements and counter statements. But this is being done to target the leader and also to make sure that he is not able to contest in the general elections this time around."

The party's Gujarat president Shaktisinh Gohil questioned the entire legal trajectory of the case. He claimed that the district court in Surat did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter. "We will challenge all of the legal points that had been brought up in the arguments and has been overlooked. We know, that the entire case will come up in the arguments in the Supreme Court in the coming days," he said.