HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's Suspension; 'job Of Parliament'

The Delhi HC, while responding to a plea to suspend Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, stated that it's the Parliament's role to pass the respective rules to suspend the minister. The plea noted, that the Health Minister despite being under arrest by the ED on various criminal charges, is enjoying government perks and privileges. Earlier in June, a plea of a similar nature was filed in the Supreme Court, to sack the minister; however, the court refused an early hearing in the case, further asking the petitioner to put the demand before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

It is significant to mention that Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain was apprehended by the ED on May 30 under PMLA, after unaccounted cash and jewellery were found in raids against his family and associates.

Responsing to the petition, the Delhi HC observed:

"It is the job of the Parliament to make rule (such as suspension from the cabinet). The court does not have the right to make such rules under Article 226 of the Constitution."

SC refuses to act on a PIL seeking dismissal of Satyendar Jain and Nawab Malik

Earlier on June 23, the SC refused to act on a PIL filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay asking for the suspension of Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Maharashtra's Minority Development Minister Nawab Maik on the premise that the Ministers are not only public servants but also lawmakers and thus the damage is large. As per the petitioners, the ministers are still receiving government privileges, even while being in judicial custody for a long time, which is arbitrary and contrary to Article 14.

Money laundering probe against Satyendar Jain; Cash, Jewellery recovered in raids

On the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, the ED launched a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to the probe documents, money laundering took place via three hawala operators from Kolkata. The documents by ED and IT dept also mention the names of the shell companies owned by Satyendar Jain's wife, Swati Jain.

Pertinently, it has been proved that the companies owned in the name of Swati Jain received hawala entries worth Rs 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three Kolkata-based hawala entry operators, as per the documents produced by the ED.

In the documents, there is a mention of Jain allegedly purchasing 200 bighas of land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, north & north-west area of Delhi from FY 2010-11 to FY 2013-14. The investment in agricultural land was allegedly made out of proceeds of money laundered through paper companies, as mentioned.

The ED. last month, attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by the Delhi Minister in the money laundering case related to a Kolkata-based company.

(Image: ANI/PTI)