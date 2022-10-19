HC Dismisses Uddhav Camp's Plea Challenging Eknath Shinde’s Diwali Event In Thane

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday dismissed the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction - Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray - challenging its order granting permission to the rival Eknath Shinde camp to hold the Diwali Pahat programme in Thane. Notably, Justice RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata passed the order granting permission to the Shiv Sena faction of CM Eknath Shinde to hold the Diwali Pahat programme in Thane. Uddhav Thackeray had also staked claim to hold the celebrations at the same location.

It’s significant the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had initially given preliminary go-ahead to the Thackeray faction on October 10 to hold the programme. But later also permitted the Shinde faction to erect a pandal and stage, by passing an order on October 13.

‘Order is illegal’: Thackeray faction

The Thackeray camp in the plea opposing the HC’s October 13 order stated, “The order is ex-facie illegal and abuse of process of law, nullity, void, against the principles of equity and natural justice, a gross abuse of the powers and jurisdiction, a gross misuse of the process of law, arbitrary and unlawful because the application off the respondent nos. 3 and 4 is shown to have received backdated/ antedated and granted surreptitiously."

The petitioners presenting their case further claimed they have the permission to hold the ‘Diwali pahat’ programme at the said venue since 2016-17. Moreover, it was also argued that the municipal corporation officials, Police department and State government was acting on behalf of the ruling party. “The entire exercise done by the present respondents is completely motivated to harass the petitioners and out of political rivalry,” the plea said.

Shinde faction sought permission before the Thackeray camp

The Municipal corporation contended, as per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act the Shinde camp presented their request for permission before the Thackeray camp. According to the act, the permission has to be sought 30 days before the event. The Shinde faction had submitted their request with all the requisite NOCs from fire department, traffic department and police department by September 19, while the Thackeray camp’s submission was made by October 3.

Taking note of all the documents submitted before it, the High Court said they didn’t find malafide intent on the part of the Municipal Corporation and dismissed the plea.