The Delhi High Court on Monday, August 1, observed in its order that there was 'no license ever issued in favour of Union Minister Smriti Irani or her daughter in connection with a restaurant named Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, located in Goa. In the 14-page order passed by the High Court bench in a civil defamation suit on which it had pronounced its verdict on Friday, Justice Mini Pushkarna observed in multiple ways that if the defamatory allegations and content linked to the allegations made by Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza, are allowed to remain on the internet and social media platforms, then the extent of damage to Irani could be of 'immense magnitude and injurious' to the reputation of her family.

In the order, Justice Pushkarna cited the judgement in the case of Subramanian Swamy Vs Union of India And Others (2016), wherein the Supreme Court had held that 'reputation cannot be allowed to be crucified at the altar of the others right to free speech'.

"In view of the aforesaid, I deem it expedient to pass an as-interim injunction directing defendants Nos 1,2 & 3 (Ramesh, Khera and D'Souza) to delete and remove the allegations, video of impugned Press Conference dated 23.07. 2022 and the content linked to the same as set out in documents 2 and 3 of the plaint and published against the plaintiff (Irani) from all social media platforms, namely, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter," the order copy read.

#BREAKING | Delhi HC observes 'no bar license with Smriti Irani's daughter's name' after Congress allegations earlier



Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/IREWZgkFCL — Republic (@republic) August 1, 2022

Smriti Irani Vs Congress

Following reports in a section of the media, Congress held a press briefing on July 23, in which Ramesh, Khera and D'Souza, had alleged involving Smriti Irani's daughter. Tearing into the leaders for allegations against her daughter, Irani held a press briefing on the same day, in which she said that her daughter, an 18-year-old, her character was assassinated by the Congress leaders at the Delhi-based party headquarters because she fought against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 & 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Minister made it clear that she would move to the 'court of law, the court of people' in the matter.