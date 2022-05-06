HC Sends Notice To Delhi, Haryana Police For Detention Of Cops Who Arrested Tajinder Bagga

As the massive political fight over Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest continues, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Delhi and Haryana Police to file an affidavit regarding the detention of Punjab police officers who went to arrest the BJP leader on Friday. The three police detained include - Punjab Police DSP (Investigation) HS Sandhu, ASI Gurpratap Singh and Constable Rajbir Singh.

FIR against Punjab Police

Besides this, the Delhi Police registered a case against the Punjab Police under Sections 34, 295, 342, 365, 392 and 452 of the IPC for illegally abducting Bagga. Thereafter, the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police, who were taking Tajinder Bagga to Mohali after his arrest in Kurukshetra.

In this context, the SAS Nagar SSP wrote to his Kurukshetra counterpart alleging that this amounted to illegal detention and interference in the administration of the criminal justice system. He called for the release of the police party along with Bagga so that the latter can be produced before a court in Mohali in time as per the law.

However, there was no response. As per reports, the Delhi Police has been given the custody of Bagga as the Punjab Police approach the High Court citing intervention by Haryana Police.

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrested

Bagga, the incumbent Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM, was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. As per the FIR, Bagga has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

After Bagga moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court to quash the FIR, the latter directed the Punjab Police to give prior notice to the BJP leader when they want him to join the probe. The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served five notices.