HC To Hear Param Bir's Plea To Probe Anil Deshmukh; Raut Tries New Twist On ex-CP's Letter

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged 'corrupt malpractices' of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is likely to be taken up for hearing by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday rejected Param Bir's plea, asking him to approach the Bombay HC under Article 226 to seek a high-level probe into the Home Minister's alleged misdeeds. A bench headed by Justice Kaul and Justice Subhash Reddy also observed that the matter was 'quite serious' which affects the administration at large.

Param Bir, who was shunted out after explosives were found in an abandoned SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, and the subsequent arrest of API Sachin Vaze in the case, had filed a writ petition in the top court on Monday. Param Bir Singh's advocate Mukul Rohatgi opted to withdraw the petition from the SC bench and said he would approach the Bombay HC and request for the matter to be taken up on Thursday.

In his plea, Param Bir claimed that he was transferred to a low-key post of DG Home Guard “immediately after" he brought the corrupt practices of Deshmukh to the knowledge of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and some other senior leaders in the state government.

Moreover, in an open letter to CM Uddhav dated March 17, Param Bir had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in corrupt activities and abused his power as Home Minister by using inspectors as "pawns" to extort crores of money from pubs, bars, and other places in Mumbai, specifically accusing Deshmukh of setting a Rs 100 crore target for Vaze in a month.

Shiv Sena questions Param Bir's letter

Despite the former CP's plea being taken up by the High Court for hearing, the ruling Shiv Sena has made a fresh claim, questioning whether the letter to the Chief Minister was written by Param Bir himself. "A question also arises whether Param Bir himself wrote the letter or not? Or is it that someone else wrote the letter and Param Bir just signed it," said Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, denying the charges against NCP's Anil Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister, who is facing the heat from the Opposition, has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeking an investigation into Param Bir's charges. The NCP has refuted the charges levelled by the officer and maintained that the allegations came only after his transfer to the post of DG (Home Guards). It must be added, however, that even the Supreme Court remarked that things between Param Bir and the state had been hunky-dory for a long time.

