HC To Hear Paswan's Plea Challenging Paras' Appointment As LJP Legislative Chief On Friday

The induction of Pashupati Paras' into the Union Cabinet has fuelled the raging 'Chacha-Bhatija' feud with LJP chief Chirag Paswan knocking on the doors of the Delhi High Court. After objecting Pashupati Paras' appointment as the Union Minister of Food Processing, Chirag Paswan has now challenged the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker to recognise his uncle as the LJP legislative chief.

The plea is set to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday. The petition filed by Chirag Paswan has also sought direction to that a corrigendum be issued by showing the name of Chirag Paswan as leader of the party in the House. “Change of leader in Lok Sabha is prerogative of a particular party and in the present case, Article 26 of the Constitution of the petitioner no. 2 (party) provide that central parliamentary board will decide who would be leader, the chief whip, etc. in the house or in assembly,” the plea said.

In series of tweets prior to Paras' oath-taking ceremony, Chirag Paswan objected to his uncle's inclusion in the Cabinet, while maintaining that he has 'full respect' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right to include whoever he wants in his Cabinet. He added, "The Prime Minister has the right to choose who he includes in his team. But as far as LJP is concerned, Paras is not a member of our party".

Chirag also tweeted in Hindi saying that he has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the Lok Sabha Speaker’s initial decision recognising party’s expelled Member of Parliament Pashupati Paras Jee as the leader of the party in the House. He said the review of the decision is pending with the Speaker and despite reminders, no action has been taken after which they have approached the high court. Paras, who previously headed Lok Janshakti Party’s Bihar unit and is currently the national president of its breakaway faction, began his innings in 1978 as a Janata Party MLA from Alauli in his native Khagaria district, a seat formerly represented by the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post', and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to take all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission and has stated that Chirag Paswan will continue to be the party's leader in the Lok Sabha. Paswan will tour all districts of Bihar on his 'Aashirvaad Yatra' which commenced on July 5, as BJP remains silent on the feud.