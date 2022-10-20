HD Deve Gowda Reaches Out To Party Leaders & Rebels As JDS Gears For 2023 Karnataka Polls

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Janata Dal (Secular) launched a mega outreach with the party president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda meeting all the JDS leaders on Thursday. JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda today visited MLA GT Devegowda's residence to iron out differences between them. He was accompanied by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and JDS State President CM Ibrahim.

As soon as the JDS supremo reached the residence of GT Devegowda, the latter got emotional. GT Devegowda fell onto HD Deve Gowda's feet and sought blessings. Both the leaders hugged each other and exchanged garlands. This comes days ahead of JDS' 'Pancharatna Rathyatra' that will commence on November 1.

Notably, GT Devegowda maintained a distance from all public functions for over a year as he was miffed with the party for not giving a ticket to his son Harish in the 2019 by-elections. It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

'No alliance with any party for 2023 K'taka polls': Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said his party will not have a poll alliance with any party for the 2023 assembly election in Karnataka, and that he would announce the first list of candidates for 123-126 seats on November 1. The former Chief Minister also expressed confidence about JD(S) independently forming the government in the state.

The party will kickstart its 'Pancharatna Rathyatra' from Mulbagal in Kolar district on November 1, under the leadership of Kumaraswamy, to spread awareness about the welfare programmes it has chalked out for the state if elected to power. "There is no question of alliance with any party," said Kumaraswamy.

Stating that as the first step in the run-up to polls, the JD(S) has already identified 126 candidates, Kumaraswamy said, "On November 1, when I kickstart Pancharatna Rathyatra, I will announce the first list of candidates for 123-126 seats."

In response to a question, stating that JD(S) has not gone knocking on anyone's door, and that its leaders and workers were organising the party, he asked, "Why is BJP and Congress, still trying to lure some of our leaders, knocking their doors?"

Besides, the JD(S) began its two-day workshop today aimed at preparing the party machinery and to train the probable candidates ahead of the election.

