As Deve Gowda Becomes Rajya Sabha MP 1st Time Since 1996; Here's What Chairman Naidu Said

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka after being elected to the Upper House in June. Under the guidance of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the senior JD(S) leader swore an oath as the Parliament convened for the sixth day of the Monsoon session.

Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the leader calling him a "good addition to our House". "Former Prime Minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House," he said as Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.

This is the first time that the 87-year-old leader has sworn in the Upper House since two decades. H D Deve Gowda was last a member of the Upper House in 1996.

Parliament's Monsoon Session to be curtailed?

As Parliament continues its business on the sixth day, the Business Advisory Committee met to discuss possible curtailment of the monsoon session as 32 MPs test positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. Speaking to ANI after the meeting, a participant stated that the decision has been left to the discretion of the Speaker. Several MPs had expressed concerns of COVID-19 stating 'Can't risk lives'.

On day one of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, 17 MPs tested COVID-19 positive as they underwent the mandatory test on Monday - forcing them to skip the session. As per ANI, these 17 Lok Sabha MPs include BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Singh Sahib and six Rajya Sabha MPs. Earlier last week, five members of the Lok Sabha tested positive even before the commencement of the Monsoon Session. As of date, 32 lawmakers have tested positive since late last week.

(With Agency Inputs)