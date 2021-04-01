'HD Devegowda Stable, Medical Treatment Being Continued': Hospital Releases Statement

In connection to former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's health, the Manipal Hospital has issued an update, in which the hospital has stated that his condition is stable and there are minimal respiratory symptoms while underlining that the medical treatment is being continued.

"Former PM HD Devegowda is currently stable with minimal respiratory symptoms. His clinical parameters are stable and medical treatment is being continued," the statement read.

Former PM HD Devegowda and his wife test positive

On Wednesday, HD Devegowda and his wife Chennamma tested positive for the Coronavirus. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he communicated the news, "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he wrote.

On hearing the news, PM Modi called the former minister and inquired about the couple's health. He also took to the microblogging site, and wrote, "Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery."

Dewegowda was quick to respond. He thanked the PM for calling and enquiring about his health and offering him the best health care facility.

