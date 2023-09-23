HD Kumaraswamy Calls BJP Alliance '3rd Birth,' Makes Explosive Revelation About Congress

JDS leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy called his party's alliance with the BJP his 'third birth' and said that it is a "natural alliance" that is here to last. The alliance was finalised on September 21 after Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, and others in New Delhi.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Kannada on September 22, Kumaraswamy reflected on the BJP-JDS alliance in 2006 and termed it 'sacred' whereas he called the 2018 alliance with the Congress party to jointly contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections a 'mistake'. "I have come to you after taking my third birth," Kumaraswamy told Republic Kanada.

Why did the JDS partner with BJP?

When asked what made the JDS forge an alliance with the BJP, Kumaraswamy said, "After the (assembly) election result in 2023, several well-wishers advised us. Several local leaders convinced Delhi high command that we have to concentrate on the entire Karnataka. This time, in the name of Narendra Modi Ji at face value, we can get number of seats more in the entire Karnataka."

He said that the smooth track record of BJP and JDS in the past was another reason for aligning with the BJP. He recalled the 'backstabbing' by Congress in 2006 and the 'good governance' with the BJP.

Kumaraswamy also spoke to Republic Kannada about the PayCM campaign launched by the Congress party prior to the Karnataka assembly elections earlier this year and defended the BJP saying there was no evidence against the Basavaraj Bommai government.

"There was no evidence regarding the PayCM protests," Kumaraswamy said. The PayCM campaign was launched by the Congress party after a contractor named Santosh Patil accused BJP's K S Eshwarappa, the erstwhile Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister, of harassing him for a 40% commission. Patil reportedly committed suicide on April 12, 2022, in a hotel in Udupi and Eshwarappa resigned after the allegation.

The campaign also involved putting up posters in Karnataka with former CM Bommai's picture and a QR code, which when scanned directed to the 40 per cent Sarkara website developed by Congress. This website invited people to complain about the alleged corrupt practices of the Bommai government, as it was accused of taking commission for public works.

40 MLAs in touch with me: Kumaraswamy makes a big revelation

Predicting that the current Karnataka government won't last beyond 2024, Kumaraswamy told Republic Kannada that around 30-40 Congress MLAs are in contact with him. "Guarantees won’t last long in Ka Karnataka, just till 2024 (Lok Sabha elections). Around 30 to 40 Congress MLAs are in touch with me," the JDS MLA said. "Time will tell how future development will take place. We have to wait for the time," he added.

The Congress party registered a thumping victory in the assembly elections by bagging 135 seats out of 224 followed by the BJP (66) and the JDS (19). Assuming 40 MLAs jump ship from Congress, the combined numbers of the BJP, JDS, and some independent MLAs could topple the Siddaramaiah government even before the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Kumaraswamy has told Republic Kannada that the NDA of which JDS is now a member will "sweep all districts in the 2024 polls."