HD Kumaraswamy Congratulates Mamata As TMC Heads Towards 'landslide Victory' In Bengal

Despite misuse of Central govt machinery & institutes, Mamata Banerjee won hearts in Bengal for the third consecutive time, said Kumaraswamy

Astha Singh
ANI/Twitter-@hd_kumaraswamy


Former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy too to Twitter and congratulated Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on her 'hat-trick victory' in West Bengal, as votes are being counted for state elections held over the past two months. The early trends indicate TMC's third consecutive win as the party took a massive lead in Bengal poll elections passing 200-seat mark while BJP failed to reach 100 seats. 

Kumaraswamy lauded Mamata Banerjee for winning the hearts of West Bengal for the third time despite the misuse of Central Government machinery like CBI, ED and Income Tax department.

CM Kejriwal congratulates Mamata

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted a congratulatory message to Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and wished TMC  Supremo on 'a landslide victory'.

Sharad Pawar congratulates  Mamata

NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her 'stupendous victory' and expressed his desire to continue working with Mamata Banerjee for the welfare of the people and in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. 

West Bengal Election Results 2021 

While exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck battle between TMC and BJP in the 294-seat assembly, early trends have given an edge to Mamata Banerjee. As per the latest EC trends, the TMC has taken a significant lead over the BJP in more than 200 constituencies. 

The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting. The counting is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Counting in West Bengal is taking place under a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centres where at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces have been deployed. West Bengal Election was held in 8 phases from March 27 to April 29. 

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter-@hd_kumaraswamy)

