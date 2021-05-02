HD Kumaraswamy Congratulates Mamata As TMC Heads Towards 'landslide Victory' In Bengal

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy too to Twitter and congratulated Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on her 'hat-trick victory' in West Bengal, as votes are being counted for state elections held over the past two months. The early trends indicate TMC's third consecutive win as the party took a massive lead in Bengal poll elections passing 200-seat mark while BJP failed to reach 100 seats.

I wholeheartedly congratulate the Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms. Mamata Banerjee on her hat-trick victory.@MamataOfficial@AITCofficial

2/2 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 2, 2021

Kumaraswamy lauded Mamata Banerjee for winning the hearts of West Bengal for the third time despite the misuse of Central Government machinery like CBI, ED and Income Tax department.

Despite the misuse of Central Government machinery and institutes like CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department, our beloved leader and @AITCofficial chief Mamata Banerjee has won the heart of West Bengal for the consecutive third time.@MamataOfficial

1/2 pic.twitter.com/zp3BpwECME — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 2, 2021

CM Kejriwal congratulates Mamata

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted a congratulatory message to Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and wished TMC Supremo on 'a landslide victory'.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight!



Congratulations to the people of WB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

Sharad Pawar congratulates Mamata

NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her 'stupendous victory' and expressed his desire to continue working with Mamata Banerjee for the welfare of the people and in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

West Bengal Election Results 2021

While exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck battle between TMC and BJP in the 294-seat assembly, early trends have given an edge to Mamata Banerjee. As per the latest EC trends, the TMC has taken a significant lead over the BJP in more than 200 constituencies.

The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting. The counting is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Counting in West Bengal is taking place under a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centres where at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces have been deployed. West Bengal Election was held in 8 phases from March 27 to April 29.

