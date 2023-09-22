HD Kumaraswamy Finalises JD(S) Alliance With BJP After Meeting Shah, Nadda In Delhi

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, finalising his party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls. BJP National President JP Nadda and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present at the meeting. Talks about an alliance between the two parties were underway soon after the Karnataka assembly elections, where Congress emerged victorious in May earlier this year and the BJP and JD(S) were the second and third largest parties, respectively.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. JDS to formally join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



BJP President JP Nadda and Goa CM Pramod Sawant are also present during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/7SpdnoWFSJ September 22, 2023

Both the parties believe that it is a natural alliance between the two and they will together be more effective in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections considering their strongholds in the state.

Kumaraswamy told Republic earlier that the BJP-JD(S) alliance is here to stay. He also said that administration was never an issue when he worked with the BJP and thus called it a long-term alliance. The alliance has been finalised with the blessings of HD Deve Gowda, JD(S) President and Kumaraswamy's father, who once had second thoughts about an alliance with the BJP, sources said.

Discussed seat-sharing formula with BJP: Kumaraswamy

While speaking with reporters after the meeting the BJP leadership, Kumaraswamy said that the seat-sharing formula was discussed between the two parties. "We have decided on the seat-sharing formula. BJP will also decide on the seats for the elections in Karnataka," Kumaraswamy said.

While the number of Lok Sabha seats to be shared between the two parties is yet to be announced, sources said that the former has accepted three seat-sharing offer in Mandya, Kolar and Hassan constituencies out of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. Another question is whether Kumaraswamy will be made the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka. He did not rule out the possibility when questioned by Republic on the same.

The former Karnataka CM also targeted the Congress government for failing to fulfill the promises made to the people before the assembly elections. "This government is not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Karnataka. "We will work for the people of Karnataka," he said.

Nadda welcomes JD(S) into the National Democratic Alliance

In a post on X, Nadda welcomed the JD(S) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after finalising the alliance with HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi.

Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji.

I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA.… pic.twitter.com/eRDUdCwLJc — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 22, 2023

"Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for “New India, Strong India,” Nadda said in his post.