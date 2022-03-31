HD Kumaraswamy Fumes Over Halal Meat Controversy; Questions CM Bommai's Inaction & Silence

With the Hijab controversy in Karnataka yet to settle, another communal flare-up has been sparked in the state by BJP General Secretary CT Ravi after he urged the Hindu community in the state to boycott ‘Halal meat’ to abate alleged ‘economic Jihad.’

Fuming over a series of contentious remarks against a particular community, opposition leader HD Kumaraswamy questioned the state government’s ‘silence’ on the growing attempts by the radical right wong groups to ‘marginalize a particular community.’

'Govt is responsible to look after all communities'

“It is the responsibility of the government to protect all 6 crores 50 lakh people in the state. It is their duty to protect all communities. They can not run the government by only looking after one community,” HD Kumaraswamy stated while urging the government to take stringent action to control attempts by hardline groups to create communal rifts.

Speaking on the issue, the former chief minister slammed the BJP administration in the state and went on to call the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai a ‘puppet in the hands of particular organizations.’

“To safeguard his seat, he (CM) is following whatever directions are being given to him by them,” Kumaraswamy said, while lashing out at the BJP’s ongoing campaign against Halal meat ahead of Ugadi.

He went on to question the state government’s inaction on the issue. “What have they done on all these developments? No decision has been taken by them on all this..,” the Janata Dal-Secular leader stated.

The JDS leader’s displeasure with the current developments was leveraged by the recent call for the removal of Muslim shopkeepers’ stalls near temples.

'Growing Intolerance'

It is pertinent to mention here that the unabated communal altercations in the state have created ripples in national politics. On Thursday, March 31, the matter of ‘boycotting Halal meat’ was raised in the Lok Sabha by BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who said, “There is growing intolerance in India. The BJP govt is dividing the nation by the lines of religion. Who has given them the authority to decide who will open shops in Karnataka and who won't? BJP is dividing people in Karnataka.”

Not just politicians, Corporate leader and Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Wednesday tagged CM Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter and urged him to resolve the ‘growing religious divide’ in the state.

Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide🙏 https://t.co/0PINcbUtwG — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 30, 2022

Halal Meat controversy

The controversy erupted on Tuesday after BJP national general secretary CT Ravi asked the Hindus to shun Halal meat and buy it from Hindu shops instead.

“Halal is an economic jihad. It has been put in place so that Muslims don’t do business with others, which has been forced upon them,” Ravi, the BJP legislator from Chikmagalur, said in Bengaluru, according to PTI. “How they (Muslims) feel that halal has to be imposed, the same way it is not wrong for others (right-wing groups) to say not to use it,” he added.