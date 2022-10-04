HD Kumaraswamy Jets Off To Hyderabad With 20 MLAs To Attend KCR's 'national Party' Launch

Ahead of TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's national party launch, former Telangana Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has left for Hyderabad, along with 20 MLAs. It has been learnt that as KCR is planning to launch his national party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kumarswamy is likely to join him in his bid to oust BJP from Centre.

Notably, the development came after TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister KCR discussed his national ambitions with HD Kumarswamy and Rajya Sabha HD Deve Gowda.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be announcing his national party on the eve of Dussehra, October 5. According to the sources, it has also been speculated that KCR might announce a new name for his existing Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party on Dussehra.

It has been revealed that KCR’s national party could be named as "Bharat Rashtra Samiti". Earlier in September as well, the office of KCR said, "Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its party's policies will take place."

KCR's national ambitions

With eyes on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to announce his national party and agenda on the eve of Dussehra. The Chief Minister is expected to make the announcement after the TRS general body meeting. It is also being speculated that KCR might announce a new name for his existing Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party on Dussehra.

The Chief minister is also likely to highlight the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade) and question as to why such measures are not being implemented in the country.

KCR planning to unite Opposition

The TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister KCR, has been vocal about his entry into national politics with the launch of a national party. He has time and again given a call for united Opposition in order to oust BJP from power. KCR has been meeting various political leaders in effort to bring the opposition parties together ahead of the general elections. He had done so in before the 2019 polls as well, but to no avail.