HD Kumaraswamy Lashes Out At Bommai Govt's 'incompetence' Over Karnataka Killings

After two incidents of murders were reported in Karnataka, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP-led government, saying that it “destroyed” the state which is a “garden of peace”.

In a series of tweets targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the JDS leader said, “An incompetent, helpless BJP government that is unable to protect not only the people of the country but also its workers, the Praveen Nettaru murder case has been handed over to the NIA for investigation. However, the NIA is reluctant to investigate all the killings on the coast! Why?”

“The government has information about every murder along the coast. It is also aware of those murders taking place. However, the ‘double engine government’ is playing a double game. The BJP which claims to be the biggest political party in the world is too weak to guarantee the lives of the youth who brought it to power,” he added.

The verbal attacks came after a 23-year-old man was hacked to death on the outskirts of Mangaluru, days after public outrage over a BJP youth worker's murder at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada. Kumaraswamy questioned Bommai if he took any action for “peace of mind”.

“What was the message given to the people in Mangalore by the brave Chief Minister BS Bommai who handed over Praveen’s murder case to NIA investigation? Did he utter the words 'maintain peace' even once? Did you take action for your own peace of mind? I don't think. Instead, you added fuel to the violence,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

CM Bommai 'does not trust' state police system: Kumaraswamy

Hitting out at the Chief Minister for handing over the case to NIA for investigation, Kumaraswamy said that he “does not trust” the police system.

“How many cases investigated by NIA have a logical conclusion? None. What was the message given by the Chief Minister to the state police who were proceeding with the investigation, after handing it over to NIA? He who served as the home minister, before becoming the CM, does not trust the police system! Isn’t this ironic,” the JDS leader tweeted.

“The drama of entrusting the NIA without trusting the competent authorities is going to build a ‘tomb’ for the investigation of these massacres,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said that the Chief Minister has “destroyed” the state which was a “garden of peace for all races.”

“Karnataka is a garden of peace for all races. You have destroyed it. Your empire, which is built under the head of the poisonous snake called violence, will surely fall prey to violence. The outrage of the same activists will write the epic poem for the pleasure of power on the heads of the activists. Coastal upset, Karnataka to be upset,” he tweeted.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: PTI