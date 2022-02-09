HD Kumaraswamy Links Hijab Row With 'future Election'; Raises Questions On 'both Sides'

Speaking on the ongoing issue of the Hijab controversy, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy raised questions on 'both the sides'. The former CM said that the state government needs to reply here as to why it didn't intervene in the matter in the initial stage. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government argued in an affidavit that students cannot be allowed to wear Hijab inside classrooms.

HD Kumaraswamy links Karnataka Hijab controversy to Elections:

"Suddenly how this issue arose and how it is provocative? How it is spreading in the entire state? Who all are behind this? Govt has to reply here, if in the initial stage only they took several steps to control this they could have succeeded in that but unnecessarily they have given free hand to some organization from both the sides, I am not blaming any one organisation here, several organisations connected to the communities, they, to get their personal benefit for the future election purpose they have created this issue," said the JDS leader.

Karnataka Hijab row

The High Court will resume the hearing over the matter in a few minutes now, however ahead of it, Republic Media Network got access to the affidavit filed by the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led government which states that students cannot be allowed to wear Hijab inside classrooms.

In its affidavit, the state government highlighted that the petitioners and parents were fully aware of the uniform system in the P.U. College at the time of admission. Revealing that the petitioners sought an exemption to wear Hijab only in December 2021, it clarified that wearing of Hijab inside the premises of the educational institution amounted to a violation of the code of conduct. While conceding that it is setting up a high-level committee to examine the larger issues of dress code and uniform system, the government reiterated that the existing uniform dress code will be followed until a policy is framed on the subject.

A Muslim student of the girls Pre-University College in Karnataka's Udupi district had moved Karnataka High Court challenging the decision of the college which restricted six students from entering the classroom for wearing a hijab.

