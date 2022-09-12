HD Kumaraswamy Makes A Big Vow To KCR, Reveals Timeline For Telangana CM's National Plunge

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad to discuss the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role that KCR should play on a national level in the present situation, and other national political issues. HD Kumaraswamy said that KCR discussed several thoughts to overcome the issues pertaining to the farming community.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “We discussed several issues in the meeting. We had an important and cordial discussion on Karnataka & Telangana State issues besides the present political situation in Karnataka. He had several thoughts to overcome the issues pertaining to the farming sector.” “He discussed his visions and had also requested our cooperation. We will support the KCR government in Telangana for the country’s development,” HD Kumaraswamy said.

Taking to Twitter, HD Kumaraswamy said, "KCR expressed his desire & the need to build a ‘parallel political front’ vis-a-vis national political parties. I assured to stand with him and wish good luck to the new front comprising farmers, labourers, Dalits & common man."

Kumaraswamy further said, “KCR will take a plunge into national politics around 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and before Vijayadashami festival.”

This comes at a time when KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is aiming for a significant role in national politics. On May 26 as well, KCR met HD Kumaraswamy and former PM HD Deve Gowda at their Bengaluru residence. It is pertinent to mention that on September 5, KCR announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country after a non-BJP government was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

KCR's national ambition

KCR met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna on August 31. The TRS leader's visit to Patna came days after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) walked out of the alliance with the BJP-led NDA and formed the government in Bihar again under the umbrella of the 'Mahagathbandhan alliance'. This was KCR's first visit to Bihar ever since he took over as the CM of Telangana in 2014.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Patna with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, KCR again appealed for the unification of the opposition. He said, "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader and we will together try to unite all opposition parties in the country."

Images: Twitter@hd_kumaraswamy