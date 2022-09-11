HD Kumaraswamy Meets Telangana Min KTR In Hyderabad Amid New Political Equations

Amid the new political equations ahead of the 2024 general election, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister in K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government, KT Rama Roa on Sunday, September 11, at Hyderabad.

HD Kumaraswamy met TRS leader and son of Telangana CM KCR, KTR for breakfast on Sunday morning in Hyderabad, after which both the leaders discussed politics in Telangana and Karnataka. Notably, the leaders also discussed national politics amid KCR's push to stitch an alliance with like-minded parties against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking about his meeting with KTR, Kumaraswamy said, "On this occasion, the issues of Karnataka-Telangana states and important issues related to national politics were discussed. My heart is filled with admiration, trust and respect for Mr KTR."

ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ-ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ವಿಷಯಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ವಿಷಯಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಯಿತು.

ಶ್ರೀ ಕೆಟಿಆರ್‌ ಅವರ ಆದರಾಭಿಮಾನ, ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ, ಗೌರವಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಮನಸ್ಸು ತುಂಬಿಬಂದಿದೆ.2/2 pic.twitter.com/EGfv6OQwOd — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 11, 2022

Also, the former Karnataka Chief Minister is likely to meet the Telangana CM today in Hyderabad. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in May, TRS supreme KCR had travelled to Bengaluru and met former PM HD Dewegoda and Kumarswamy.

KCR meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Earlier in August, in an attempt to form an alliance with like-minded parties against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections, Telangana Chief Minister KCR met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. The TRS leader's visit to Patna came soon after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) walked out of the alliance with the BJP-led NDA and formed the government in Bihar again under the umbrella of the "Mahagathbandhan alliance".

Addressing a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, KCR again called for the unification of the Opposition and said, "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country and we will together try to unite all opposition parties in the country."

Notably, eying the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, KCR has been working towards forming a strong United Front against BJP. In order to progress his work towards this, KCR has in past as well bid to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the latest step towards this KCR had in February met then Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He had also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin in order to gain support for his united front by uniting Opposition from all across the country.