HD Kumaraswamy Questions Amit Shah's Silence Over Lokayukta Raids On BJP MLA

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Friday, March 3 questioned the silence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is in the state when crores of rupees in cash have been recovered from BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's residence.

More than ₹6 crores in cash were recovered from the MLA's residence in Bengaluru in the raids that were conducted by the Karnataka Lokayukta after his son Prashanth Madal was caught taking a bribe worth ₹40 lakh in return for tenders to contractors. The Lokayukta officers also recovered more than ₹2 crores in cash from Prashanth's office at the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

"This amount (₹8 crores) definitely belongs to the BJP MLA only. He is a chairman of one of the public sector company. Whatever tender process they are publicly announcing for that actually each tender, what everybody is talking about the 40% issue, this has (been) proved now," Kumaraswamy said. He is referring to the allegations by several contractors who had alleged that the BJP ministers are seeking a 40% commission for government projects. Virupakshappa is currently on the run and is being hunted by the Karnataka police and the Lokayukta.

Kumaraswamy questions Amit Shah

Calling out the Union Home Minister, Kumaraswamy questioned why the latter is silent when he is in the state campaigning for assembly elections.

"Today here is Amit Shah, campaigning in the favour of BJP. Frequently he is coming. He charged in Mandya about our family...what reaction he will now give? What moral right he had to come to Karnataka?" Kumaraswamy questioned. "If you had any guts, if you had no double standards, the party won't encourage looting the state. If he was not involved in this, he has to take action," he added.

Kumaraswamy even called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should advise his ministers. "It is not necessary for you to go and search (their) foreign banks," he said. On CM Basavaraj Bommai's statement of not sparing corrupt politicians, Kumaraswamy said that the BJP would not take any action and that they will close the case in a month or two.