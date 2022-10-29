The 'cash for posting' allegations against the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government have rocked Karnataka once again with JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleging that the state Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj has accepted the accusations himself. Posting a video clip of the Karnataka Minister wherein he is seemingly talking about money being paid for desirable postings in the Police department, the former Chief Minister has sought answers from the Bommai-led BJP government.

Kumaraswamy on October 28 shared a 19-second short video of Karnataka Minister MTB Nagaraj in which he can be heard saying, “They collect money in whichever way possible. This is their tension. They pay Rs 70-80 lakh for posting; this is their tension.” Notably, the Minister’s comments came while he was walking to the house of Bengaluru’s KR Puram police station Inspector KH Nandish, who had died of a heart attack on October 27.

Accusing the state government of being involved in corruption, the JD(S) leader asked the Bommai-led government to reveal the truth. “What is the reason for the heart attack of KR Puram police station inspector Nandish? This is a question of the entire state. Now the government has to reveal the truth! The Cabinet Minister has shown the courage to reveal the truth.”

“To whom did Nandish give 70-80 lakh rupees as said by the Minister? Has a percentage gone to his superiors, Home Minister, and Chief Minister in this? Or is there a missing remote? Like a Minister, tell the truth, Mr Chief Minister,” he remarked. He further questioned, “The CM must clarify whether the Minister is telling the truth or not. If it is the truth then the entire matter must be referred for investigation. If the statements are false then what is the future of the Minister?”

Karnataka govt denies charges

Soon after HD Kumaraswamy demanded an answer from the state government over the controversial statement of its Minister, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka stated that MTB is known for making statements that are controversial. He further claimed that his statement was false and holds no base.

“MTB Nagaraj is known for controversial statements. I will discuss this with him. It is false,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Suspended police officer dies of cardiac arrest

Earlier on October 27, Police inspector HL Nandish, who was suspended a week ago owing to alleged dereliction of duty, died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital. Nandish was suspended on the charge of failing to take action against a pub that was open beyond permissible hours and serving liquor. The CCB officials raided the pub and found that it was running in violation of excise rules and filed a report against it.

Following this, an inquiry was conducted which later found that Nandish had allegedly failed to discharge his duty. He was then placed under suspension as an inquiry was on. It was reported that the officer was under tension since then. He later complained of chest pain and was taken to a private hospital, where he died.