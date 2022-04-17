HD Kumaraswamy Says 'Eshwarappa Issue Is Over, Congress Using Such Issues For Vote Bank'

The Congress party is targeting a particular vote bank by demanding the arrest of BJP's K S Eshwarappa, said JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and also levelled a charge on both BJP and Congress of flaring up communal issues for vote bank politics. Eshwarappa had earlier tendered his resignation over the alleged suicide of the National Secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and Contractor Santosh Patil, who had accused, Eshwarappa demanded bribe from him and also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi in this regard.

Kumaraswamy, who has also earlier charged BJP with raking up issues for political benefits said as quoted by ANI, "KS Eshwarappa's issue is over. Congress is asking to arrest him, what is the need to do that? Congress wants to create a vote bank using such issues... Congress & BJP are using communal issues to get the votes of one particular community."

Santosh Patil's death leads to Eshwarappa's resignation

Santosh Patil, a contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi, in a suspected case of suicide, as claimed by the Police. He had earlier accused the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister of the state, Eshwarappa for demanding a 40% commission of the total dues from the work executed by him. However dismissing such claims, the minister filed a defamation suit against Patil. In a purported message on Social Media, the contractor had claimed the Minister was "solely responsible" for his death.

In retaliation Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded the minister should quit office and said, "Santhosh K Patil is a BJP worker himself and has clearly said that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. This comes under the ingredients (of offence) under Section 300 of the IPC warranting punishment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC," Moreover he also demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa and that he should not be allowed to continue in the cabinet as he was accused of murder, which is a serious charge with punishment as severe as life imprisonement or death penalty.

Under pressure, Eshwarappa stepped down as the minister from the cabinet on April 15. "I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation, will send it to the Governor," CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday night (April 15).

