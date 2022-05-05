HD Kumaraswamy Slams Ajit Pawar's Remarks On Belagavi As Border Issue Reignites

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday voiced his strong objection to Ajit Pawar’s remarks on Belagavi and questioned why he was incessantly raising the matter. After recalling late Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's 'dream' to incorporate Belagavi in Maharashtra in 2020, Ajit Pawar reiterated his desire on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day this year.

“He is the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I don't know why is he talking about Belagavi again and again. If you have any information about Belagavi you should inform the state government," said HD Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a gathering on May 1, Ajit Pawar had spoken about how several Marathi-speaking areas at the state border including Bidar, Belgaum, Bhalki, Nippani and Karwar could still not become a part of Maharashtra.

Expressing his 'regret', he said, "Every person in the state is supporting the fight of the Marathi-speaking brothers at the border to merge into Maharashtra. And I assure you on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day that this support will continue till these areas are merged into Maharashtra."

Kumaraswamy to lodge protest with Sharad Pawar

Earlier while speaking to Republic TV, the JDS leader had made a big disclosure and had said that he would seek an appointment with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and tell him to advise MVA leaders to refrain from stoking tensions between the two states.

"If this continues, I will personally call Sharad Pawar. I will take an appointment with him and discuss the issue. These are old issues but we need to maintain a good relationship between both the states," he had told Republic TV.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on December 20, 2019, CM Uddhav Thackeray re-ignited the tensions as he referred to these areas as 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra'. Moreover, he accused the BJP government in Karnataka of oppressing the Marathi-speaking people.

However, then Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa dismissed the possibility of ceding territory to Maharashtra and argued that the findings of the Mahajan Committee report should be accepted. Maharashtra had refused to comply with the committee's report, which was formed in 1966 under Meher Chand Mahajanas, and rejected the state's claim on Belagavi.