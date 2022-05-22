Ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's visit to Davos in Switzerland, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has launched another scathing attack on CM Bommai stating that no one is interested to invest in Bengaluru for its development.

While speaking on CM Bommai's visit to Davos, Kumaraswamy further referred to infrastructural issues in the Bengaluru city and said, "There is a lack of infrastructure in Bengaluru. He needs to create a good infrastructure and then invite people. What message will he give in Davos?"

Notably, this came in view of the Karnataka Chief Minister's participation in the annual meeting by the World Economic Forum (WEF) where he would be interacting with at least 18 global business leaders on May 23 and 24. Speaking to the media on May 21, he further informed that he will leave for Davos on May 22 and will be back on May 26. In addition to this, Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, and many other senior officials will also join him on the trip.

Apart from that, CM Bommai also informed that the eight ministers for administering eight different Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike zones will be finalised by Saturday, May 21, night.

Kumaraswamy slams BJP govt over developmental issues in Bengaluru

Opposition leader HD Kumaraswamy had been hitting out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka on multiple occasions over the issues concerning Bengaluru city.

Earlier in the day, in a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader blamed BJP for its widespread "developmental discrimination" across various areas as he went out to review the rain-affected regions across the city. Referring to the waterlogged areas, he further took a jibe at the state government and said that the "swimming pools of Silicon City should be given to the BJP government"

Furthermore, he also claimed that the local people were threatened by the lawmakers and police and were asked to not come with complaints.

Image: ANI/PTI