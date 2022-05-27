HD Kumaraswamy Slams PM Modi For 'parivaarvadi' Jibe; 'Goal To Root Out Regional Parties'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'parivaarvadi' parties the biggest enemy of the country, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the PM should have made a realistic study of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) background.

Slamming PM Modi, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader said that criticised family-run parties are just an excuse and the main goal is to root out regional political parties. "After the Congress’ rout in many States, the principal opposition parties for the BJP are regional parties," he said.

Instead, he has made an electoral style of speech.

Stating that BJP wants to root out regional parties, Kumaraswamy said that Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan without worrying about his failing health, played an important role in bringing several regional parties together to form Janata Pariwat.

"This Janata Parivar grew into a big tree & branched out into several parties. BJP is also a part of Janata Parivar. JD(S), JD(U), BJD & SP are all branches of the big Janata Parivar tree," the JD(S) leader said in a thread of tweets.

Kumaraswamy asserted that offshoots of Janata Parivar have not only grown up but have deep roots wherever they are. "It is not easy to shake these parties, leave alone uprooting them. Not that Modi ji doesn’t know this," he claimed.

The JD(S) leader said that Jan Sangh which transformed into BJP did not come to power at the Centre on its own. "They came to power with the help of Family run parties. How NDA did take shape?" he asked.

"How many parties were there when it was formed? How many are there now in NDA? Today BJP has 303 seats in Lok Sabha. But when they started, how many seats they won? How was its journey? How can Modi ji forget all this? There are still Family-Centric parties in NDA fold!" Kumaraswamy questioned.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister also quizzed about dynastic politics and corruption in BJP. "From Karnataka & beyond Vindya’s politics has become family business & corruption is their culture in BJP," he said.

On one side you prostrate before the Constitution & the Parliament Bhavan! On the other, you behead the Constitution through Operation Kamala!! What kind of a politics is this? This is the hypocrisy of the nationalist party.

'What kind of a politics is this?'

He stressed that there is no threat from family-centric politics in the country but from the "communal BJP".

"On one side you prostrate before the Constitution & the Parliament Bhavan! On the other, you behead the Constitution through Operation Kamala!! What kind of a politics is this? This is the hypocrisy of the nationalist party. Who kept the CM’s post for sale in Karnataka?" he asked.

Concluding his threat, the JD(S) leader mentioned that wiping out regional parties by citing dynasty rule will not yield any results.

"India is not just the BJP. India is when all 140 crore people are also included. I believe that the Prime Minister will understand this sentiment," he said.

