HD Kumaraswamy Slams Siddaramaiah Govt Over Cauvery Row, 'Have Taken Issue Very Lightly’

Karnataka government didn’t put an adequate legal fight against Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery water dispute, said Karnataka Ex-Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. He said that the state, without any Supreme Court judgement, released water to Tamil Nadu in response to the latter's request before the apex court.

Notably, the ongoing Karnataka-Tamil Nadu friction over sharing the Cauvery water increased further after the Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar stated that the state government will approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) following its order to release 10,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

‘Government has taken the issue lightly’: HD Kumaraswamy

On Cauvery water sharing with Tamil Nadu, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said, "The government has taken this issue very lightly. I am criticising this government's attitude. When the Tamil Nadu government filed the papers before the Supreme Court to give directions to Karnataka to release the water, what was our government’s legal team doing?"

#WATCH | On Cauvery water sharing with Tamil Nadu, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says, "The government has taken this issue very lightly. I am criticising this govt's attitude..." pic.twitter.com/5YrQE2bn6T — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy also hit out at the Tamil Nadu government over expanding the area every year under irrigation despite the water scarcity, “Why is it necessary for us (Karnataka) to oblige the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Board?,” he said and further added, "With the shortage of water for our own farming community, why is it necessary for us to oblige the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Board? Why is the Tamil Nadu government expanding the area of cultivation every year? Why is it necessary for us to release the water?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Karnataka BJP leader BC Nagesh said that the farmers are worried about their future and the state government is trying to appease their political partners in the Cauvery controversy, “The way the government is taking steps, they are only seeing the parliamentary elections to fulfill their goals, their only goal is to remove Modi and the BJP government. To appease their political partners, Siddharamaiah’s government is ready to take any decisions.”

Shivakumar’s request to CWMA reignites Cauvery water row

DK Shivakumar on Thursday (August 17) said that it will request the CWMA to have a relook at its request on sharing water with Tamil Nadu as Karnataka is also facing a drought-like situation. “We received an instruction that we have to release 10,000 cusecs of water (from Cauvery) for 15 days. We are aware that the state is currently grappling with a water crisis. We are facing severe drought in some areas."

"Still, in compliance with the Supreme Court directive, we have released the water (from the Cauvery) over the last four to five days. However, we urge the authorities to reconsider the decision as we have received less rainfall this time," the Deputy CM added.

