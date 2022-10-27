Hours after Telangana Police on Wednesday arrested three people who were allegedly attempting to poach four MLAs from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused BJP of luring the BRS MLAs ahead of the crucial Munugode bypoll. Claiming that BJP is attempting to destabilise the Telangana government, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said that the saffron camp is working towards destroying all regional and opposition parties.

“This is not a surprising development in Telangana. BJP is attempting to destabilise the Telangana government led by KCR. The party is working towards destroying all regional and opposition parties, in fact, they succeeded in doing so in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,” the JD(S) leader said.

Accusing the BJP of corruption, Kumaraswamy asserted, “They (BJP) are using illegal money to destabilise the government in Telangana. The Prime Minister always talks about stopping corruption. Now, I want to ask them, which money they are using here, PM Modi should clarify.”

'Poaching' attempt in Telangana

The Telangana Police has claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four BRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. Following this, three accused were arrested by the state police. Notably, soon after the arrests were made, the ruling party of Telangana led by Chief Minister KCR alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs ahead of the Munugode bypoll.

Meanwhile, BJP rejected the claim of TRS, now BRS, and has claimed the charges on the party are all fabricated. In fact, terming the incident a screenplay on the directions of KCR, the Telangana BJP president took to Twitter and wrote, “Story-Screenplay-Direction by CM KCR at Moinabad Farmhouse Boomeranged & is laughable. It's TRS' farmhouse, TRS complained, TRS are victims, TRS are criminals. KCR if u haven't scripted this, come to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and swear on God. You fix time and date.”

Story-Screenplay-Direction by CM KCR at Moinabad Farmhouse Boomeranged & is a laughable



It's TRS' farmhouse, TRS complained, TRS are victims, TRS are criminals😆



KCR if u haven't scripted this, come to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple & swear on God - U fix time & date — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 26, 2022

Growing closeness between JD(S) & BRS

After Kumaraswamy, along with several JD(S) leaders attended, attended the grand celebrations in Hyderabad in which TRS was renamed BRS, speculations rife that the former Karnataka Chief Minister’s JD(S) will contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now known as the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS). It was also hinted that the JDS and the BRS will be in alliance in Karnataka for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled for 2023.