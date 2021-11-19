HD Kumaraswamy 'surprised' As Centre Repeals Farm Laws, Claims 'farmers Still Suspicious'

In an intriguing reaction to the repeal of the three farm laws, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy refused to comment on the sagacity of the Centre's move. Expressing 'surprise' at the Union government's handling of the protests against the farm laws, he questioned the lack of discussion with farmers. Lamenting that the Centre showed a stubborn attitude in the last year, the JD(S) leader also alleged that many farmers were suspicious about this sudden development.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Kumaraswamy remarked, "Good news or bad news, I am not going to endorse it. But the way in which the Central government handled this issue- it is really surprising. From the last one year, they are very much adamant to consider the demand by the farming community when they introduced these three bills. From last one year, they have not even invited the farmer community to discuss and to convince them that we have done this ordinance for the welfare of the farming community."

"But for one year, the government had not given any respect to the farming community's demand. But today, they have announced it today without discussing anything with farmers. Even in this announcement, farmers are not happy. They have some suspicion about the government's decision," he added.

PM Modi's major announcement

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

Explaining the sequence of events leading to this decision, the PM said, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective."

He added, "The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."