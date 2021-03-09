HD Kumaraswamy Waiting For WB CM Mamata's Campaign Invite; Calls Her 'strong, Non-corrupt'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday extended his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Bengal polls, calling her 'strong' and a 'non-corrupted politician'.

Meanwhile, WB CM Banerjee will file her nomination papers for the Nandigram assembly seat on Wednesday, after arriving there on Tuesday. On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who will take on the CM and his former party chief will also file his nomination from Nandigram, but on Friday. It is also being said the TMC election manifesto could be released in the next couple of days.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(With Agency Inputs)