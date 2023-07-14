HD Kumaraswamy's Big Claims About PM Modi's Advice To Him Rocks Karnataka Assembly

There are signs of the BJP and JD(S) warming up to each other ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and a new statement by former CM HD Kumaraswamy has created a sensation and sent ripples across the political circles in the state of Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy has said that he didn't listen to PM Modi on the floor of the house and that his 2018 government would have been intact for the whole five years if he did. He claimed that he chose to remain loyal to the Congress.

Kumaraswamy on the floor of the house said, "When we were in coalition with you, 15 days before elections, the nation's Prime Minister called and spoke to me for one and half hours, and invited me to join hands and ensured that I'll be in power for four years without any trouble. As I was in coalition with you (Congress), I rejected that as I didn't want any black mark on my career. If I had listened to the Prime Minister, I would've been the Chief Minister for the next five years. I want to tell the CM that you are pushing us towards the BJP by calling us their B-team. Even, we need to survive in politics isn't it?"

Kumaraswamy made this statement when CM Siddaramaiah alleged that the JD(S) was the B-team of Congress and the BJP and JD(S) joined hands to raise the corruption issue of transfers in the assembly session.

BJP legislator Vijayendra had a different opinion on the whole issue and said, "Former CM HD Kumaraswamy has said a lot of things on the floor of the house. I've not witnessed these talks between him and PM, I don't know what discussion has taken place between them. So, I don't want to comment on that."

Former Revenue Minister R Ashoka stated, "Whatever HD Kumaraswamy said, it is correct. When Congress cheated HD Kumaraswamy, our PM called and spoke to him. He followed Congress' formula at that time. But, they were cheated. I still think that JD(S) is still leaning toward Congress. But now, Devegowda and Kumaraswamy have realised what Congress is."

The Congress as usual played it safe by saying that Kumaraswamy was good riddance or they wouldn't have to come to absolute power in the state. Congress legislator Rizwan Arshad told Republic, "It is his call. He isn't a small child that we pull him and keep him with us. He wanted to be CM and he took our help and he had no capability to keep his folks together and continue for a long time. So he lost it. If he thinks it's his mistake, he himself should be blamed for that. But we are happy that we are away from him."