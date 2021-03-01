'He Doesn't Understand The Waters Of Kerala': Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his rigorous campaigning in Kerala questioning why he was silent in states where the BJP government was in power. Holding a rally from Shangumugham Beach, which was visited by the Wayand MP last week, Vijayan slammed the Gandhi scion calling him a 'tourist' saying that he did not understand the 'waters of Kerala'. The jibe, a clever take on Rahul's swimming expeditions with the fishermen, hinting that he did not understand the true problems of the locals in the state.

"Why is he (Rahul) silent on states where the Congress has lost power. And why is he not campaigning in states against the BJP? He does not understand the waters of Kerala, he is a tourist. The waters in Kerala are not as calm as the waters in other places," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

Congress- CPI(M) at loggerheads

Last week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dip with the fishermen in Kollam where he also spent the morning with the local community in an attempt to understand the 'tribulations' they face. Since his visit to Puducherry, prior to the embarrassing collapse of the Congress government, Rahul Gandhi has been advocating for the rights of the fishermen, demanding the formation of a Ministry of Fisheries, (which is already in existence) to address the grievances of the 'farmers of the sea.'

#WATCH| Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kollam (24.02.2021)



During his visit, Rahul had also hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government alleging that the ruling alliance in the state was routinely killing Congress workers. Moreover, he had also promised that the UDF will come up with a "people's manifesto" ahead of the state polls. The Congress has been repeatedly calling for the Kerala CM's resignation over a host of issues - Gold smuggling probe, Sandalwood probe, COVID handling, Sabarimala issue, etc.

Miffed over his visit, the Kerala CM had hit back at the ex-Congress chief accusing him of ignoring the farmers' protest in Delhi and touring down South. CPI(M) has also termed Rahul Gandhi 'a recruitment agent of the BJP'. "Rahul Gandhi after coming to Kerala is driving a tractor and going to sea with fishermen. Rahul Gandhi has completely ignored the farmers' protest happening in Delhi. Instead, he is coming to Kerala and extending his support to farmers," he said.

The state of Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 16 across 40,771 polling booths in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

