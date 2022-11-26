'He Has Ego Battle With Me': Telangana Guv Alleges CM KCR Doesn't Share The Stage With Her

Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as "egoistic". Further explaining how the Telangana government led by KCR is insulting her invitations, she informed that it's been two years and not even a single MLA or MLC of TRS, including Chief Minister KCR, attended a function with her.

When asked if there's an ego battle going on in the state, Dr Soundararajan said, "Yes, absolutely, Telangana Chief Minister is very much egoistic. He has an ego battle with me. He doesn't want to attend a programme with me. Not only does he, but he also prevents his ministers to come on the stage with me even during the government programs. Nobody comes and attends the programs I am part of. It's been two years I haven't seen a single MLA or MLC belonging to his party in various programmes."

"But this doesn't halt me. I am getting involved in various public activities. I am moving forward with various government initiatives. Nothing can halt me. But why is this? Why are they not attending any programme. What is the problem? Even the collectors are not coming. Only the officers of lower rank are coming," she added.

'I am not a cause for it...'

"This should not continue, but I am not a cause for it. I am ready to meet the Chief Minister. I am again inviting him to come and meet me. I am openly inviting him," Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, adding, "I am not the cause for it. I am open to meet, I am ready to him at Raj Bhavan. Why is he not coming and meeting me."

Speaking on the instance of working together with the Chief Minister, the Telangana Governor stated, "Telangana was not following the Ayushman Bharat scheme, it was me who explained to the Chief Minister that he can incorporate both -- the state and the central government's scheme -- in the state. He accepted my suggestion and then Telangana made an MoU to the Centre."

Further alleging the Telangana government of insulting her invitations, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan added, "I have invited them a number of times. I invited them for Republic day celebrations, among other occasions. They are denying and insulting my invitations. It's not just me. But KCR is also doing the same with the honourable Prime Minister of the country. It is his duty to come and greet the person of higher dignitary but he is not doing so."