'He Is Lying': Nitish Kumar Seethes With Rage At Tejashwi's Allegations In Bihar Assembly

The final day of the inaugural session of the 17th Bihar Assembly on Friday witnessed a high-voltage drama as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a frontal attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. After Yadav claimed that Kumar is an accused in a murder case and made a personal remark, the latter seethed with rage and retorted with the corruption charges against the ex-Deputy CM. Claiming that Yadav is "talking nonsense", the JD(U) president asserted that he would welcome a probe into the matter.

At the same time, Kumar said that he maintains restraint only owing to his association with Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad Yadav. Questioning Yadav on why he didn't explain the charges against him in 2017 which led to the fall of the Mahagatbandhan government, the Bihar CM asserted that his party knew a lot about secrets about the RJD supremo. After the members of the opposition created a lot of ruckus, the Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings of the House.

Responding to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "He is talking nonsense. If this is true, please conduct a probe. He is lying. I keep listening because is the son of my brother-like friend. I do not say anything. Who had made his father the Legislative Party leader? Does he know who made him the Deputy CM? When there was an allegation of corruption, we asked him to explain but he did not do so."

Patna: Opposition members create ruckus inside Bihar Legislative Assembly during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's speech. pic.twitter.com/CEJwlg370Y — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

2020 Bihar Assembly election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election saw a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM(S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark.

Apart from Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time, 14 other Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy on November 16. This includes 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi who shall serve as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. On the other hand, ex-Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi is not a part of the new NDA government.

