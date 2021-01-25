'He Knows Neither Kisan Nor Javan': Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for demeaning the stature of the Indian Army. Rahul Gandhi on Sunday went on to state that India will not need the Army to protect its borders as China wouldn't dare to encroach if India's weavers, farmers and labourers were strengthened. Mocking the Wayanad MP, Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi shouldn't be taken seriously.

"It is difficult to track Rahul Gandhi's statement. He will say something in the morning and then will say something else in the evening. Neither does he understand a farmer nor a soldier. Today if he said Javan is not needed, Kisan will do soldiers' job, tomorrow he will say Kisan are not required, the Javan will do the farmers' job. We know we need both, and like Vajapayee ji said, we also need science (Vigyan) too. Please don't take Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously, he will say something new tomorrow," Sarma said while ridiculing Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) representatives in Coimbatore when he made the bizarre claim of 'Army not required to protect borders' if farmers, workers and weavers were strengthened.

In an attempt to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat like push, he said that if India's small and medium industries were strengthened, then Chinese President will wear 'Made in India' shirt.

"I can also guarantee you that India's farmers, labourers and SMEs were strong then president of China would be wearing a shirt made in India. And I can guarantee you that Chinese people would be driving Indian cars, that Chinese people would be flying Indian Aeroplanes, that Chinese houses will be having Indian carpets. Why is this not happening?" Rahul Gandhi said.

Watch Rahul Gandhi's address here:

#WATCH | ...If India's labourers, farmers & weavers were strong, protected & given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India...: Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Erode, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/IFDbzflCBo — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

Veterans of Armed Forces demand apology

Retaliating on the Congress scion's statement, Armed forces veterans on Monday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi. The veterans issued a statement which said that they 'have the highest regards for Indian farmers, workers and labourers' and added that demeaning statements on the Armed forces such as that of Rahul Gandhi, demoralised uniformed officers and is derogatory to Armed forces.

"We have the highest regards for Indian farmers, workers and labourers. They are the core strength of our economy and backbone of India. We salute them for their contribution to nation building. However, the Armed Forces of India are also very dedicated, highly trained professional outfit with exceptional world wide reputation, which can be casually undermined by irresponsible leaders only at a grave cost of lurking danger to the security of our motherland," read an excerpt from the statement which was issued by 20 veterans of Indian Armed Forces.

READ | 20 Veterans Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'No Need For Army At LAC' Quip; Demand Apology

READ | Rahul Gandhi Tongue-ties His Translator In Tamil Nadu Roadshow With Convoluted Attack

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

BJP has launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his denigrating remark on Indian Army. BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress leader "sold India's interest to China" during the UPA reign when he signed an MoU with the CPC and received crores in donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. BJP leader Ram Madhav compared Rahul Gandhi's thinking to that of his great grandfather and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who also believed that armed forces were not required at the borders since the two countries had signed the Panchsheel in 1954 and vowed to maintain Peaceful Coexistence thereon.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Makes Bizarre Push For 'self-reliant' India: 'China Won't Dare To Enter'

READ | Rahul Gandhi Promises 'Óne Tax, Minimum Tax' If Elected; Says 'Modi Govt Crippled MSMEs'