'He Said If SC Ruled Against Him, Would Step Down': Mahesh Jethmalani On Uddhav Thackeray

As Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation after the Supreme Court ruling to allow the floor test, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani stated, CM Thackeray had already mentioned he will step down if the SC ruling would be against his petition.

The Ekanth Shinde camp lawyer Jethmalani stated that the SC decision to allow the floor test was expected as democracies run on majority and that the Opposition was just buying out time. It's important to note that the Supreme Court on June 29 ruled against the petition of Uddhav Thackeray to put the floor test on hold. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis met the Maharashtra Governor on the night of June 28 and requested for a floor test in the light of the claim by Eknath Shinde that over 50 MLAs are supporting him.

Representing the Eknath Shinde faction, Jethmalani said, "It is a very, very, very big victory, but it was expected. Once you have a majority of that kind, how can you ignore the democratic fact that majorities rule. The other side was just playing out time but they are entitled to move the courts."

'Uddhav Thackeray was ill-advised'

When asked about the petition on the disqualification of the 16 MLAs that will come up for hearing on July 11, Jethmalani said, "The disqualification petition still stands but you cannot reverse a majority on the floor of the house as per the floor test which they have allowed to go on tomorrow." The Rajya Sabha MP added that the SC has ordered the floor test to be conducted on the directions of the Chief Minister. "But I don't know because he said if the SC order goes against him, he will resign...unless somebody advises him that the SC order is in his favour just like he has been ill-advised all this time," Jethmalani further said. CM Uddhav Thackeray immediately after the SC order was pronounced did a Facebook Live and announced his resignation.

Decision of the floor test cannot be reversed

On the point of the Supreme Court observation about the reversability of the floor test decision, the Rajya Sabha MP said that once the floor test happens, it's a factual event and it can't be reversed. "Once the floor test is held, you can't reverse the fact of the floor test, that's a factual event. Once the floor test is allowed to happen and the floor test results in the removal of the government by virtue of a majority then the matter is over."

Jethmalani was also asked about the lawyer of the opposition faction Abhishek Manu Singhvi's comments that Governors are not angels. To that Jethmalani said, "What he meant was like every human, Governors are also prone to make mistakes and are not angels."

