He should talk about uniting India not dividing it: BJP MP slams Rahul

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "two Indias" remark, BJP MP Kirit Solanki on Friday said he should talk about uniting India not dividing it.

Solanki also took on Gandhi over his remark that the "idea of king" has come back, saying that in kingship, a king is born to a queen but in a democracy, people's representatives are elected through ballot.

Speaking during the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Solanki attacked Gandhi for his remarks that there are now two distinct Indias, one for the extremely rich people and one for the poor, and the gap between them is widening.

"A senior leader of the Congress made two points which I want to raise. He said there are two Indias. I would humbly request him that he should not talk about dividing India, but talk about uniting it. For thousands of years, India is one and one should not talk about dividing it," Solanki said.

"The second thing is that he talked about kingship. I would like to tell him that when there was kingship, a king was born to a queen. Babasahab Ambedkar gave India a robust Constitution and under this Constitution, democracy is flourishing," he said.

In a democracy, be it the prime minister or any other public representative, they come through ballot and are not born to a queen, Solanki said. "Modi ji, through his leadership, both in 2014 and 2019 got a massive mandate and when he came to Parliament, he bowed before this temple of democracy," the BJP MP said.

"I request him, he should not make such vulgar comments," he said, referring to Gandhi.

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi on Wednesday had said the Congress smashed the idea of a king in 1947, but now it has come back and the ruling dispensation had created two Indias -- one for the poor and the other for the rich.

In his remarks, Solanki lauded the prime minister for involving people in combating the Covid pandemic.

"We successfully fought the pandemic," he asserted.

Solanki said India had limited healthcare facilities as compared with advanced countries such a the US but even those countries faltered while India under the leadership of Modi fought the pandemic well.

Prime Minister Modi took decisions such as the lockdown, he said and pointed out that people accepted it showed how much faith they have in him.

Solanki said the biggest achievement of the government was the vaccination drive.

He said that vaccines for diseases such as the small pox came in foreign countries first and then came to India after many years but under Modi's leadership, scientists manufactured two vaccines against Covid here. "Earlier vaccines were not developed here but we made two Covid vaccines and showed the people what India is capable of," he said, adding that India achieved unprecedented success in vaccination.

He said that in the second wave when everyone was feeling helpless, the Modi government ensured oxygen, ventilators and injections such as Remdesivir.

"In the current Omicron wave as well we can see cases are there like in the second wave but the severity very less and the credit for that goes tot he vaccination drive, Solanki said.

In his remarks, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal talked about the hardships faced by the people during the pandemic.

He also raised the issues of farmers' plight and called for MSP guarantee to them. PTI ASK ZMN

