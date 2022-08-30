He Used To Call Me His Guru...: Why Anna Hazare Feels Arvind Kejriwal Has Let Him Down

After addressing a letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, social activist Anna Hazare, while speaking to the media, reiterated that the new liquor policy introduced in the national capital is flawed. During his media address, Anna Hazare underscored how the new policy reduced the age of liquor consumption from 25 years to 21 years, in March 2021, and opined that this would destroy the youth.

The 85-year-old said that he was forced to write the letter to Kejriwal for the first time since the latter's appointment as CM only because of the liquor policy, which focuses on power and money and does not serve society and the country. "In every ward, he (CM Kejriwal) opened a liquor shop and the age limit was reduced to 21 years from 25 years", Anna Hazare said. "He's promoting liquor. I felt against it and so for the first time, I wrote to him".

In every ward, he (CM Kejriwal) opened a liquor shop& age limit reduced to 21yrs from 25yrs. He's promoting liquor. I felt against it & so for the first time, I wrote to him. When I was protesting, he used to call me his 'guru', where are those emotions now?: Activist Anna Hazare https://t.co/8ZHdxSQxGd pic.twitter.com/EXspvjpMDz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Anna Hazare also questioned and compared Kejriwal's morality to the time when he used to protest against corruption with him. "When I was protesting, he used to call me his 'guru', where are those emotions now?", the activist asked. He, however, refused to comment on the steps he would take if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder and Delhi CM fails to take any action on the alleged liquor scam that unfolded in Delhi.

In his letter to Kejriwal, Anna Hazare accused him of forgetting his "principles and ideology" and accused the Delhi CM of being greedy for power. He also highlighted the problems of the new liquor policy and made some suggestions for the same. Anna Hazare alleged that the officials are giving out licenses for sale in exchange for bribes which is destroying lives. "The license for opening liquor shops should be given only when the Gram Sabha approves it in the concerned meeting. 90% of the women present there should vote for it", he wrote in his letter.

Kejriwal attacks BJP after Anna Hazare's letter

After Anna Hazare's strongly-worded letter, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is now firing pistols over the former's shoulders. "They (BJP) have been saying there's a scam in the liquor policy but CBI said there's no scam", Kejriwal said. "The public is not listening to them, this is just common politics".

They (BJP) have been saying there's a scam in the liquor policy but CBI said there's no scam. Public is not listening to them, 'ab yeh Anna Hazare Ji ke kandhe pe rakh ke bandukh chala rahe hain.' This is common in politics: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Or52wLBtnu — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Kejriwal then called out the BJP for its 'Operation Lotus' and again accused the saffron party of conspiring to poach AAP MLAs for 20 crores each.