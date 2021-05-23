'He Used To Protest Against It': Amit Malviya Slams Kejriwal For Extending Delhi Lockdown

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the prolonged COVID lockdown in the national capital, reminding him of his firm opposition against a lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19.

"When the central government had imposed a nationwide lockdown during the first wave, one of the prime reason why the virus couldn’t spread much, Kejriwal protested all the time. Now when he has to decide, he can’t manage without a lockdown. Still, thousands have died in Delhi," said Amit Malviya.

Delhi lockdown to be extended

A COVID lockdown was first imposed in Delhi on April 19, Monday after the AAP-led government tested a two-day weekend lockdown first to prepare the citizens. Since then, the Delhi lockdown has only been extended several times the last extension being on May 16. Sources have reported that the Delhi lockdown, which is expected to end on May 23, Sunday will once again be extended with the COVID situation still not under control in the city.

"The ongoing second wave has been very fatal and there are little chances that lockdown will be relaxed. It is highly likely that another weeklong extension will be announced by the government," sources told PTI.

Under the lockdown guidelines, the Delhi CM has restricted the movement of people with the exception for those going for COVID testing, vaccination, people travelling to and from public bus stations, trains, and airports, and those classified as essential services. Marriages with a cap of 50 people and funerals with 20 people have been allowed while all social/ political / entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ festival gatherings have been banned.

On Saturday, the city reported 2,200 cases of COVID-19 even with the testing numbers considerably low. The state's positivity rate stands at 3.5%.