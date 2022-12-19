'He Was Born In Assam': Congress MP's BIG Claim On Messi After Argentina's World Cup Win

As the high-octane 2022 FIFA World Cup final ended with the victory of Argentina against France, Lionel Messi lifted the the trophy on Sunday. In total, Messi has represented Argentina in five FIFA World Cups, but it was in his last attempt that he clinched the most-coveted trophy in world football. Needless to say, congratulatory messages poured in from all across the globe for Messi, India included. In fact, a Member of Parliament made a BIG claim.

Messi born in India?

On Twitter, Abdul Khaleque from Congress, posted a picture of Messi and wrote, "Congratulations from the core of heart. We are proud of you for your Assam connections". Within minutes of the post, the users of the microblogging site in large numbers reacted, most of which asked Khaleque one question- 'Assam Connection?'

Answering one of the users, the MP said, "Yes he was born in Assam". Realising that it was not Assam but Rosario that was the Argentinian footballer's birthplace, all thanks to the trolls, the Congress leader deleted the tweet later.

Could Messi do it? Messi did it!

Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria’s goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes. Mbappé scored two goals for France in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time, and then Messi tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute. But there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez shined yet again, thwarting France's comeback with shot-blocking and mind games to seal the deal. In Qatar, the country backed up its victory from last year’s Copa America, its first major trophy since 1993. It was quite the finale too, for a unique World Cup — the first to be played in the Middle East.