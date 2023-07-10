He Will Have To Go To Many Places To Apologise: Bhujbal Jibes Former Boss Sharad Pawar

Chhagan Bhujbal, along with eight other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde government earlier this month. However, this decision has sparked a war of words between Bhujbal and his former boss Sharad Pawar who is upset with the NCP split. During a rally in Bhujbal's constituency on Saturday, July 8, Pawar openly admitted his mistake in fielding Bhujbal as an MLA from Nashik's Yeola and said that he would not repeat this mistake. This comment did not sit well with Bhujbal, who wasted no time in retaliating.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, July 9, Bhujbal insinuated that Pawar intentionally chose to hold the rally in Yeola to target him personally. He said that the decision to join the NDA government was made by other party members, including Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, the long-standing associates of Sharad Pawar. "Ajit Dada, who has been with Pawar since birth, Praful Patel, whose father was a close aide of Pawar, and Dilip Walse, who was his former close aide, were all involved in the decision," he said.

Bhujbal further questioned Pawar's apology, emphasising that the people of Yeola have consistently elected him as their representative for four consecutive terms. "He should not have apologised as people are happy here (in Yeola). They have elected me four times. If he will apologise like this, then he will have to go to many places to apologise," Bhujbal said. "If the people in Nashik district love Sharad Pawar, how come both NCP candidates lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls?" he asked.

'I made a mistake, but won't repeat it': Sharad Pawar

On Saturday while addressing a rally in Yeola, NCP chief Pawar said, "I regret making a wrong decision (in fielding Bhujbal from this constituency). You trusted me and voted for my party but my decision turned out to be wrong. So, it is my duty to apologise to you. Next time, when I come here, I promise I won't repeat this mistake."

Earlier during a press conference in Nashik, Pawar expressed a sense of disappointment over the NCP split but refrained from placing blame on Bhujbal. “I feel bad because I could not assess and my assessment was not right, and I don’t blame Bhujbal," he said.

It is important to note that the NCP recently witnessed a split when Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, rebelled against him and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as the deputy chief minister. Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, and other party leaders aligned themselves with the rebel faction, causing further turmoil within the NCP.

(With inputs from agencies)