'He Works A Lot, Should Take Some Rest As Well': PM Modi's Elder Brother

As the polling for the 2nd phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat commenced at 8 am on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad. He also met his younger brother and both shared a 23-minute chat over a cup of tea.

The Prime Minister's elder brother cast his vote at Nishan Public school, the same polling booth where PM Modi had voted. After the meeting, Somabhai Modi spoke to news agency ANI and talked about his interaction with his brother.

He said, "I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, and he should take some rest as well," adding that the country can not ignore the kind of work that is being done at the national level since 2014, which he believed would be the basis of voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"My only message to the voters is that they should use their votes well. They should vote for such a party that would work for the development of the country. The people have seen the kind of work that has been done at the national level since 2014, they cannot ignore it. People will vote based on that," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi's brother also spoke to Republic TV, hailed his younger sibling's performance, and said that his family was proud of the work he was doing for the nation. Somabhai, who runs an old-age home and a trust in Vadnagar said, “I felt nice (meeting PM Modi). We had a cup of tea and discussed family matters. We met after six years. He enquired about my health. We are proud of the work he is doing."

'PM Modi dedicated for the country'

Somabhai Modi also weighed in on the ongoing Gujarat elections and said, “I am satisfied with the state government. He (Modi) is not that connected (with the family), but is (dedicated) for the country,” and then choked over his emotions for his younger brother.

The polling for the 2nd phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat commenced at 8 am today. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats. In the 1st phase, voting was held for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat regions. In the 2nd phase, voting will be held in the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions.