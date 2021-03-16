Head Shaved In Protest, Ex-Kerala Mahila Congress Chief To Contest Against Former Party

The upcoming Kerala polls are causing a massive stir in the Congress party's Kerala unit. Ever since Kerala Congress unit's state president Mullappally Ramachandran announced the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls, the party's leaders are not happy.

In fact, the Kerala Mahila Congress Chief Lathika Subhash went on to shave her head in front of the party's office after she was denied a ticket from the Ettumanoor seat and even resigned from the party. Now, Lathika Subhash has announced that she will contest as an independent candidate from the Ettumanoor constituency in the Kottayam district.

Lathika Subhash's challenge to Congress

On shaving her head in protest against the ticket denial, the Congress leaders had appealed to the party to take disciplinary action against her. On this, Lathika Subhash stated that she had resigned from all the posts and went on to challenge the party to take disciplinary action against her.

Addressing a convention of her supporters in Ettumanoor, she said, "I have cut all my ties with the party. Let leaders take any action, I am least bothered. I will go by the decision of my followers." READ | Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri passes away at 105, Kerala governor pens condolence

The Kerela Congress unit's leaders state that Lathika Subhash's protest has brought embarrassment to the party.

Apart from Lathika Subhash, Congress veteran PC Chacko also resigned from the party over 'no democracy in Congress'. PC Chacko was not happy after the Congress state unit sent the candidates list to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) without any discussions.

Kerala Congress 'bitter fighting group'

Following this, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan called the Kerala Congress a 'bitter fighting group' and stated that Lathika Subhash was denied a party ticket as she was a close aid of Oommen Chandy. He also stated that Congress's own people are saying this openly. Therefore, Kerala people should think how can such people be given power.

Communist Party of India (CPI) national leader Annie Raja also criticised the Kerala Congress and said all three formations in the state, including the Left, failed to give proper representation to women. Annie also said that some leaders even questioned her right to protest but they all conveniently forget what prompted her to take such an action.