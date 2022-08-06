On Saturday, top Hindu priests hit out at Congress workers for protesting wearing black clothes on Ayodhya Diwas and called it an act of 'desperation'. Citing the mentality of Congress, they condemned the black Friday protest and claimed that the party is leading itself towards self-destruction. As the country is celebrating two years of Ram Janmabhoomi pujan, this act of Congress was clearly an insult to Ram and his devotees, the priests added.

Congress on Friday conducted a nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment, and inflation on August 5 in Delhi. It was on the same day in 2020, that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Top Hindu Priests Condemns Congress' 'Black Protest'

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said that exactly two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5. This is an unfortunate event. This is the same Congress that has always stood against Lord Rama, who denied the existence of Ram by calling him imaginary, they have protested wearing black clothes because on this day the Ram Janmabhoomi was performed.

"To this day there has been no change in the mindset of the Congressmen, this is a clear example that they do not respect the saints and priests including Sanatan Dharma culture and always making attempt to insult us. Today, where people all over the country are lighting Diyas as it is the anniversary of Ayodhya Bhoomi pujan whereas these Congressmen are protesting wearing black clothes," said Mahant Raju Das

Ram Janmabhoomi Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Those who oppose Lord Rama have always got defeated. Ram devotees are celebrating it as a festival but congress has a problem. They wore black clothes to oppose this auspicious day. They should learn that those who opposed Rama get destroyed and the Congress party is leading towards their own destruction. They can't bear the sight of Ram devotees celebrating. They should know this action is an insult to Ram Bhakts".

Ayodhya Mandir priests Jagatguru Ram Dinesh Acharya lashed out at the grand old party's black protests and said "Congress has become a victim of desperation, it is continuously losing its support base, its credibility among the people is being lost, and due to this anger they chose to take this step. This incident should be strongly condemned, the Congress of the whole country will end itself by doing such acts".

Congress stages nationwide 'Black Protest' over price rise and inflation

Congress staged a nationwide protest against inflation, price rise and unemployment. More than 60 Congress MPs were detained by the Delhi police and were released after about six hours, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Friday, August 5.

"Congress MPs have just been released after being detained for almost 6 hours for protesting peacefully and democratically against price rise, unemployment and GST," Ramesh, who had also been detained, tweeted.

In a statement, Delhi police said over 335 protesters and 65 MPs have been detained under the Delhi police Act in order to maintain law and order in the area.

