Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Says Centre Has Taken Adequate Measures Against Omicron

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday apprised the Rajya Sabha on the government’s preparations in view of the fast spread of the Omicron variant in the country. Amid the ruckus in the upper house, Mandaviya informed that India has detected 161 Omicron cases to date and the health ministry is monitoring the situation daily.

'Govt has taken adequate measures against Omicron'

As per the Health Minister, the government is consulting experts daily to review its strategy based on the developing situation. He stated that the Union government has already started preparing itself for the unforeseen future. He informed that ‘to prevent the Omicron spread, the health ministry has issued an SOP for travelers coming from abroad.’ Mandaviya further added, ‘I had myself interacted with the states and we are constantly assessing this variant by sitting with the expert team.’

The Health Minister told Rajya Sabha that the government had arranged a buffer stock of essential medicines that are required for the treatment of COVID-19 so that in case of any calamity, the country will not face any shortage. To prevent Oxygen supply shortage, the government has also ensured enhanced generation of medical oxygen and its smooth supply across the country and the genomic sequence capacity has also been increased.

‘We have made a transparent system for ventilators. Now the state government hospitals give us a certificate that the ventilator has been installed and is running properly. The state governments have given reports of 48000 ventilators. This topic is not about politics,' he added, accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.

'We have learnt from previous COVID waves': Mansukh Mandaviya

The Union Health minister went on to add that ‘on the basis of what we have learned from the previous first and second wave, I hope that we will strengthen our fight in the coming days.’ Praising the government's efforts to manage the second COVID-19 wave, he said that during the second wave ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly took cognizance of what the country needed during the Coronavirus crisis. He held a review meeting and the country came out well.’



Speaking on the vaccination status in the nation, he informed that more than 130 crore people in the country have been vaccinated. He added that despite having an immensely large population, due to the efforts of our health workers, 88% of the eligible adult population has been inoculated with the first dose and 58% of people have been given the second dose.