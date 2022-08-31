Hear Arnab As Public Ire Forces Seema Patra's Arrest Over Atrocity Highlighted By Republic

After the mega campaign by Republic TV, suspended Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Seema Patra whom her domestic help has accused of inhuman torture was arrested by Police. The action came amid sustained public demand after Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami highlighted the cruelty on Tuesday. Speaking on The Debate on Wednesday, after Seema Patra's arrest, Arnab said:

"The way in which this politician tortured her domestic help, made her drink urine from the floor, thrashed her with hot iron pans and iron rods, broke her teeth and her back, made you cringe but more importantly it made you angry. For once you forgot all political leanings and spoke as one, and we on this debate questioned the inaction of politicians of the state and central governments and dared all politicians to continue to show utter indifference, at the cost of losing their conscience and their public support."

He noted that Seema Patra was arrested within nine hours after he and thousands of people who joined him in last night's debate raised voices against the barbarity.

"This proves, that if we stand together, and set the narrative for the politicians, however arrogant, are forced to listen and act. Privately, politicians like to claim that the issues we raise on television don’t matter to them. But that too is their own self-deception. Politicians are forced to distance themselves when television shows images of cash stashes in their flats. Politicians get arrested when we expose their conspiracy of silence over cases like Seema Patra's. And politicians can't look aside when we remind them of the promises they made to fight liquor, not swear by liquor ten years back. Television news is a mirror to them. And Republic they know is the clearest mirror of them all," Arnab added.

Seema Patra arrested

Jharkhand Police on Wednesday arrested Seema Patra, wife of a retired IAS officer, on allegation of torturing her domestic help Sunita (29). She has been sent to 14-day police remand.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Police rescued the woman from Patra's residence last week and recorded her statement on Tuesday before a magistrate.

Sunita was allegedly in captivity for several years at Patra's posh residence in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar area.

Patra was suspended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a video of the woman, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra's arrest.

In her bonechilling testimony, Sunita Kumari accused the suspended BJP leader of often beating her with iron rods and hot pans, and regularly abusing her in the last eight years. Patra allegedly kept the tribal woman hostage and also forced her to to do other unspeakable and unfathomably inhuman acts. The accused has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.