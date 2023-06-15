Hearing On Pleas Filed By TN Minister Senthil Balaji And ED To Continue Today

Hearing on various pleas filed by arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will continue at a local court here on Thursday.

While Balaji, Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister, had sought for interim bail and a plea to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, the ED had prayed for his police custody.

Balaji was arrested early on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.

Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning. A local court sent him to judicial custody till June 28.

The ED had launched multi-city searches in the state on Tuesday on the premises linked to the DMK's Karur strongman as part of the probe into money laundering.

In relation to the money laundering case against him, the Sessions court on Wednesday sent the Tamil Nadu Minister to judicial custody till June 28. Balaji, who underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised to undergo bypass surgery at the 'earliest', was given permission to continue receiving medical care at the Tamil Nadu Multi Super Specialty Hospital. Earlier a Madras HC judge had recused himself from hearing the cash-for-jobs-scam case against Senthil Balaji.