Heat On CM Jagan Mounts: Amid Tirupati Horror, Naidu Alleges COVID Victim Left On Roadside

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the response of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy after an ambulance allegedly dropped off a deceased COVID positive patient on the roadside. The former AP CM shared a video of a corpse lying unattended on the roadside while persons donning PPE kits along with police officers and the general public stood on the other side of the road. N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the deceased patient, Sheikh Subhani from Tiruvuru, was allegedly abandoned by the roadside while he was being taken to a hospital in a 108 ambulance. The former AP CM demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy's response to the incident.

11 COVID-19 patients die in Tirupati

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy faced severe flak on social media after 11 patients passed away in a govt hospital in Tirupati due to an interruption in the supply of Oxygen. According to reports, the incident occurred when the hospital staff was changing the oxygen byline supply, and unintentionally interrupted the supply of oxygen for a few minutes. This led to the death of eight people and deteriorated the condition of others. About 30 doctors were immediately rushed into the ICU to attend to the patients. The Collector said there was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital and adequate supply was in place. In all, about 700 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment.

Additionally, the CM has also directed the collectors to be more vigilant. He has also stated that officials should be 'more focused' in order to tackle the situations. "There is a need to be more focused in tackling these situations. Let us take ownership. Ensure that Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia is given to the families of the deceased. Give them a humane touch. Let us become more humane" the Andhra Pradesh CM added. Informing about the state government's efforts to ensure oxygen supply, Reddy added that empty tankers are being airlifted to Orissa in order to ensure oxygen supply for the state.